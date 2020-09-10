Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot in the head in north Baltimore on Thursday night.
Police were called around 6:46 p.m. to the 1000 block of Beaumont Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
Preliminary information reveals the victim was arguing with an unknown male and female when he was shot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.