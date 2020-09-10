UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County police officers involved in a deadly shooting of an armed man in Hyattsville last September will not be indicted, the county’s state’s attorney’s office said Thursday.
A grand jury decided against charging Sergeant David Cheatham, Officer Dario Daniel and Officer Kesha Nsiah-Ababio in the shooting death of Leonard Shand near The Mall at Prince George’s on September 26, 2019. All three had been put on administrative leave following the shooting.
Officials said Shand, 49, of New Carrollton, a regular at a Starbucks in the area, assaulted an employee at the coffee shop with a weapon on September 23. Three days later when he went back to the store, a manager called police.
Shand, who was armed with two knives, didn’t drop them when officers told him to and wasn’t fazed by a Taser or pepper spray. He then walked to a nearby parking lot, charging at the officers after they fired bean bag rounds at him.
The officers also used a flashbang to get him to stop charging at them but that did not work. They then shot him with their guns, hitting him multiple times.
A use-of-force expert the state’s attorney’s office hired to review the case deemed it reasonable.