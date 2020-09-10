RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old girl critically injured.
Police say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday, September 4, on Liberty Road near Marriottsville Road in Randallstown.
The preliminary investigation found that, as the teenager was crossing the street, she fell to the ground and was struck by a light-colored SUV or pickup truck that was traveling westbound.
Police say the suspect vehicle continued to drive westbound on Liberty Road and made no attempt to stop.
The teen was taken by medivac to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition.
This crash is under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Crash Team. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in reference to this incident to contact police by calling 410-307-2020.