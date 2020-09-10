COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — While practicing social distancing has become a habit for many, sometimes we forget. But now, hopefully, there could be a solution.
With help from a grant and other outside funding, a team of computing researchers at the University of Maryland is exploring how autonomous robots quickly moving through crowds, herding people away from each other could encourage social distancing.
Plus, the bot could also remotely monitor people for signs of illness.
By using its camera, thermal sensors and microphone, the robot would automatically check for vital signs, like body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure.
