STERLING, Va. (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport seized nearly $99,000 from a man traveling to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Wednesday for violating federal currency reporting laws.
While conducting an outbound inspection on the Ethiopia-bound flight, CBP officers interviewed a U.S. lawful permanent resident who is an Ethiopian citizen. The man verbally and in writing reported that he possessed $14,000 and a subsequent examination of his carryon bag revealed $19,112.
Officers later discovered an additional $79,650 concealed inside shoes and jeans pockets inside his checked baggage. Officers seized a total of $98,762 of unreported currency.
CBP is not releasing the man’s name since he was not criminally charged. An investigation continues.
Although there is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, federal law requires that travelers report currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 to a CBP officer at the airport, seaport or land border crossing when entering or leaving the United States.