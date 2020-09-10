Comments
CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Centreville man was arrested Thursday on a number of charges stemming from allegations he sexually abused a minor in the early 2000s, state police said.
William Newsome, 56, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense — both felonies — and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault — both misdemeanors.
Police said they learned of the allegations in January 2019. The abuse reportedly involved a 12-year-old victim and began in the early 2000s, lasting for several years.
Online court records show an arrest warrant for Newsome was issued on September 2. He is set to have a bail review hearing Thursday afternoon.