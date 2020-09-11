BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Friday they’re going to be making several changes after pulling the recycling staff over to trash collection due to staffing shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, they are extending drop-off hours at community collection centers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The centers will continue to be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They’re also working to get a private company to help with trash services.
The city said this will continue until at least November 1.
