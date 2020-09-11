BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 20-year-old man was injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Friday, city police said.
The first shooting happened just after 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Polk Street in northeast Baltimore. When officers arrived, they found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators reportedly found a handgun with the boy.
The second shooting happened just before 12:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Talbott Street. Officers responded to the scene to find the man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medics took him to a hospital for treatment; police did not provide an update on his condition.
Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.