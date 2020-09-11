OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was contemplating the idea of wearing a face shield during the team’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns Sunday. Then, he saw what happened to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Thursday night.

“I dismissed that after last night,” Harbaugh said when asked about the shield after Friday’s practice.

Reid’s face shield began fogging up early in the Thursday night contest and continued to worsen throughout the evening leading to plenty of jokes on Twitter.

Andy Reid’s poor face shield 🌫😂 pic.twitter.com/BQVWdlKkKI — Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) September 11, 2020

Bruh!! Andy shield foggy as hell. He need a shield wiper on that joint. He’s gonna have to stick the play sheet under that thing soon. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 11, 2020

For Harbaugh, the face shield was getting consideration because he normally wears glasses that fog up in humid weather. However, after trying one on, and seeing Reid Thursday night, he decided to go a different direction.

“I did look in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t think so,'” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh has favored a neck gaiter throughout the Ravens training camp and practices leading up to Week 1, so that could be an option for him on the sidelines this weekend when the Cleveland Browns come to town. There is also the option of the more traditional face mask which Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien wore on the sidelines during the course of the Thursday night tilt.

Harbaugh and Reid have a history together that goes back to their days with the Philadelphia Eagles so the Ravens coach couldn’t resist getting a shot in at his friend saying his wife Ingrid made a joke at Reid expense.

“She did mention to me, in the Kansas City area, there’s going to be a lot of Halloween outfits with face shields and mustaches — and foggy face shields,” Harbaugh said via ESPN. “So, wow, that’s tough.”