BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the first Purple Friday of the season and things are looking very different this year, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t any less excited.

Fans are gearing up and ready to go for the very first Ravens game of the 2020 season, and it couldn’t come soon enough.

Jeffery Katzen at Baltimore Sports and Novelty said business has slowed down, but he’s still selling plenty of Lamar Jackson jerseys and gear for people sprucing up their man caves and living rooms.

He also said their passion for the team is still as strong as ever.

“People love the Ravens and I think, on Sunday, though they’re not at the game they’re going to have the enthusiasm that they should have,” Katzen said.

Over at the Dunkin’ in Harbor East, free donuts were being offered up with the purchase of coffee including donuts inspired by the team.

“These are great donuts to have at your morning tailgate. Obviously, tailgates look a little different this year, so we’re hoping you can bring Dunkin’ home with you,” Colleen Krygiel, Dunkin’ brands field marketing manager, said.

And the purple keeps on flowing over at Towson Hot Bagels.

“We decided to celebrate Purple Fridays in a big way which means we’re gonna have purple bagels available throughout the season,” Tony Scotto, Owner of Towson Hot Bagels, said.

Plenty of ways to celebrate the much-needed return of football.

You can pick up those bagels from Friday through Sunday. Also, with Dunkin’, there’s free coffee on game day if you order ahead of time with the app.