ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus positivity rate and number of hospitalizations from the virus in Maryland both increased Friday as the state reports nearly 650 new cases, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Friday, Maryland has reported 114,724 COVID-19 cases, up 646 from Thursday.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The positivity rate sits at 3.76%, up from 3.71% on Thursday and 3.68% on Tuesday. The state has conducted 2,150,638 COVID-19 tests, 1,318,152 of which came back negative.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus increased by 11 to 369, with 280 in acute care and 89 in intensive care. The intensive care cases continue to fall, now sitting at their lowest level since March 28, the state data shows.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 114,724 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 2,150,638 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.76%. Number of persons tested negative: 1,318,152

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,685 pic.twitter.com/3IZCixmzL9 — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) September 11, 2020

Six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,685.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 411 (22) Anne Arundel 8,986 (230) 11* Baltimore City 15,162 (454) 18* Baltimore County 16,520 (586) 23* Calvert 847 (27) 1* Caroline 584 (3) Carroll 1,820 (120) 3* Cecil 886 (30) 1* Charles 2,536 (93) 2* Dorchester 509 (9) Frederick 3,684 (120) 7* Garrett 66 (1) Harford 2,750 (70) 4* Howard 4,704 (113) 6* Kent 279 (22) 2* Montgomery 20,993 (793) 40* Prince George’s 27,439 (784) 23* Queen Anne’s 599 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,170 (57) Somerset 211 (4) Talbot 501 (4) Washington 1,453 (35) Wicomico 1,697 (48) Worcester 917 (25) 1* Data not available (10)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 4,209 10-19 8,888 (2) 20-29 21,184 (23) 1* 30-39 21,057 (47) 6* 40-49 18,688 (119) 3* 50-59 16,832 (298) 16* 60-69 11,352 (602) 13* 70-79 6,854 (918) 27* 80+ 5,660 (1,674) 77* Data not available (2) Female 60,688 (1,809) 75* Male 54,036 (1,876) 68*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 36,811 (1,509) 55* Asian (NH) 2,192 (136) 6* White (NH) 27,655 (1,560) 71* Hispanic 25,534 (428) 11* Other (NH) 5,323 (41) Data not available 17,209 (11)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.