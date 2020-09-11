ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus positivity rate and number of hospitalizations from the virus in Maryland both increased Friday as the state reports nearly 650 new cases, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Friday, Maryland has reported 114,724 COVID-19 cases, up 646 from Thursday.
The positivity rate sits at 3.76%, up from 3.71% on Thursday and 3.68% on Tuesday. The state has conducted 2,150,638 COVID-19 tests, 1,318,152 of which came back negative.
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus increased by 11 to 369, with 280 in acute care and 89 in intensive care. The intensive care cases continue to fall, now sitting at their lowest level since March 28, the state data shows.
Six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,685.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|411
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|8,986
|(230)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|15,162
|(454)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|16,520
|(586)
|23*
|Calvert
|847
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|584
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,820
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|886
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,536
|(93)
|2*
|Dorchester
|509
|(9)
|Frederick
|3,684
|(120)
|7*
|Garrett
|66
|(1)
|Harford
|2,750
|(70)
|4*
|Howard
|4,704
|(113)
|6*
|Kent
|279
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,993
|(793)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|27,439
|(784)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|599
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,170
|(57)
|Somerset
|211
|(4)
|Talbot
|501
|(4)
|Washington
|1,453
|(35)
|Wicomico
|1,697
|(48)
|Worcester
|917
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,209
|10-19
|8,888
|(2)
|20-29
|21,184
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,057
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|18,688
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,832
|(298)
|16*
|60-69
|11,352
|(602)
|13*
|70-79
|6,854
|(918)
|27*
|80+
|5,660
|(1,674)
|77*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|60,688
|(1,809)
|75*
|Male
|54,036
|(1,876)
|68*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|36,811
|(1,509)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,192
|(136)
|6*
|White (NH)
|27,655
|(1,560)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,534
|(428)
|11*
|Other (NH)
|5,323
|(41)
|Data not available
|17,209
|(11)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.