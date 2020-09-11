CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Increase; Case Total At 114.7K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Catherine Pugh, gary brown jr., Healthy Holly, Healthy Holly book scandal, Healthy Holly Scandal, Local TV, Talkers

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A longtime aide to former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh is set to be sentenced Friday for his role in the Healthy Holly scandal.

Gary Brown, Jr., pleaded guilty last year to fraud conspiracy and tax charges in the case. According to an indictment, Brown helped Pugh defraud purchasers of the former mayor’s self-published children’s books and helped her solicit nonprofits to buy them.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Prosecutors are seeking between 33 and 41 months in prison for the man prosecutors called “unquestionably her right-hand man from start to finish.”

View our interactive timeline here: Healthy Holly Timeline

Pugh later resigned and pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax charges. In February, Judge Deborah Chasanow sentenced her to three years in prison.

Pugh is currently serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Aliceville, a low-security prison for women in Aliceville, Alabama.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. Me says:
    September 11, 2020 at 10:03 am

    The failed corrupt democratic regime in Baltimore city hall, their legacy is a broke violent decaying rat infested city! Keep voting that trash in enjoy your ghettos you deserve them…Keep voting them in!! Wake up and learn your lessons!

    Reply

Leave a Reply