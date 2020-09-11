BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Labor announced Wednesday that the Lost Wages Assistance [LWA] program will begin ahead of schedule on Friday, September 11.
The LWA program offers claimants an additional $300 per week in retroactive federal benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
After being initially approved for three weeks of LWA funding, Maryland has now been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] for three additional weeks, for a total of six weeks of $300 federal payments.
The Maryland Department of Labor will also be launching the fully modernized BEACON 2.0 unemployment insurance system for claimants and employers this month.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
I am still waiting on my original claim to get processed from April 24th. What is going on with this?