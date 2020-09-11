ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections announced Friday that North Mankato, Minnesota-based Taylor Corporation will produce and mail ballots for the 2020 General Election.
The company will provide up to four million ballot packets for eligible Maryland voters who requested a mail-in ballot.
The Board has also contracted with Runbeck Election Services, Inc. to produce and send about four million ballot applications and postage-paid return envelopes and with Single Point Sourcing to produce over 15 million ballots for in-person voting. The Board is also obtaining sample ballots and ballot packets from other vendors as a contingency.
SeaChange, the company that provided mail-in ballots in the June primary election, was initially assigned a portion of the mail-in ballots required for the November election; however, the company notified the Board this week that it declined to produce the requested mail-in ballots.
The Board also voted Friday to approve Baltimore City’s proposed vote center locations, including eight early voting centers and 24 election day voting centers, and also approved St. Mary’s County’s vote center locations.