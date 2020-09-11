BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland will get more than $1.3 million in grants for community policing efforts in the state from the Department of Justice, the agency said Thursday.
The grants are a part of an $8 million program that will see funds go to eight states and Washington, D.C.
The largest share of Maryland’s award — $600,000 — will go toward enhancements to law enforcement agency accreditation. Another $200,000 will go to the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation’s Badges for Baseball program, with other funds going toward police training on human trafficking and active learning modalities at police academies, the justice department said.
In June, the agency announced awards of more than $6.3 million to eight Maryland police departments and sheriff’s offices to help hire more officers and fight violent crime.
Washington, D.C., will get nearly $900,000, with the majority going toward creating a resource guide for vehicle pursuits.