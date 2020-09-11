Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot in northwest Baltimore early Friday evening.
Police were called to the 3100 block of W. Coldspring Lane just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year old man with a gunshot wound to his back.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Northwest District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.