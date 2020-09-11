CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Increase; Case Total At 114.7K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot in south Baltimore on Friday evening.

Police were called to an area hospital just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 1900 block of Lemmon Street when he was shot.

Detectives from the Southern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

