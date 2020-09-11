CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Increase; Case Total At 114.7K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman.

The Frederick Police Department said it opened a missing person case for Tonieka Chanel Parker on Wednesday. The person who reported her missing said they last had contact with her on September 1.

Parker is five-foot-three, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She may be in the Hagerstown area.

Anyone with information should call police at 301-600-2102 or 301-600-TIPS (8477), text 240-674-TIPS or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

