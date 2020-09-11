FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman.
The Frederick Police Department said it opened a missing person case for Tonieka Chanel Parker on Wednesday. The person who reported her missing said they last had contact with her on September 1.
Parker is five-foot-three, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She may be in the Hagerstown area.
Det. Deatrich is investigating a missing person case involving Ms. Tonieka Chanel Parker, 31, of Frederick. She may be in the Hagerstown area. Please let us know if you have info on her whereabouts. Call us 24/7 at 301-600-2102. Thanks. https://t.co/dVhQEKls8Q pic.twitter.com/cAi1VtFYTG
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) September 11, 2020
Anyone with information should call police at 301-600-2102 or 301-600-TIPS (8477), text 240-674-TIPS or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.