CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Decrease; Case Total Surpasses 115K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is continuing to mobilize volunteers to support residents with recycling and trash pickup due to delays and suspensions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those interested in volunteering to assist with this initiative can do so by clicking here.

Scott is encouraging residents to contact the Council President’s Office if they need assistance with issues involving recycling pickup or missed trash collection.

