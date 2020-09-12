BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced Friday it will be expanding the Slow Streets Program with over 10 additional miles to be installed.
The Slow Streets program began on July 27, 2020, to provide a safe way of calming traffic and reducing traffic volumes to give residents more social distancing space while moving around outside.
The Department of Transportation said this is a temporary initiative based on the public health response.
Roadways that are designated as Slow Streets will be restricted to local traffic only. Traffic calming measures will be implemented to provide neighborhoods with safe areas to social distance while walking, running or cycling.
