BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an aggravated assault and robbery in August.
According to police, it happened August 28 around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Preston Street.
The victim was walking in the block when he was approached by an unknown suspect who announced a robbery. The suspect was armed with a knife, according to police.
Police said, during the robbery, the suspect stabbed the victim several times before leaving the area.
The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Detectives from the Central District are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this composite sketch is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.