ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland decreased slightly as the state surpassed 115,000 confirmed cases, new data released by the Department of Health Saturday morning shows.

According to state data, 361 people are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus, down eight from Friday, of which 276 people are in acute care and 85 are in intensive care.

Officials are reporting 115,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.72 percent, down from 3.76 percent Friday.

When it comes to deaths, 3,693 Marylanders have died due to the virus.

A total of 2,183,941 tests have been conducted across the state with 1,328,919 results returning negative.

Maryland officials are reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

A breakdown of cases:

By County

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 415 (22)

Anne Arundel – 9,065 (229) 11*

Baltimore City – 15,183 (454) 18*

Baltimore County – 16,648 (587) 23*

Calvert – 854 (27) 1*

Caroline – 606 (3)

Carroll – 1,842 (120) 3*

Cecil – 904 (30) 1*

Charles – 2,554 (93) 2*

Dorchester – 514 (9)

Frederick – 3,717 (121) 7*

Garrett – 67 (1)

Harford – 2,781 (71) 4*

Howard – 4,743 (113) 6*

Kent – 288 (22) 2*

Montgomery – 21,089 (794) 40*

Prince George’s – 27,589 (787) 23*

Queen Anne’s – 606 (25) 1*

St. Mary’s – 1,186 (57)

Somerset – 216 (4)

Talbot – 508 (5)

Washington – 1,474 (35)

Wicomico – 1,754 (48)

Worcester – 930 (25) 1*

Residential data is not available for 11 people who died.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 4,234

10-19: 9,075 (2)

20-29: 21,414 (23) 1*

30-39: 21,139 (47) 6*

40-49: 18,792 (119) 3*

50-59: 16,915 (300) 16*

60-69: 11,414 (604) 13*

70-79: 6,878 (919) 27*

80+: 5,672 (1,677) 77*

Age data is not available 2 deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 36,979 (1,511) 55*

Asian: 2,210 (136) 6*

White: 28,016 (1,546) 71*

Hispanic: 25,644 (429) 11*

Other: 5,357 41)

Racial demographics are not available for 17,327 patients and 12 deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 61,097 (1,811) 75*

Male: 54,436 (1,882) 68*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.