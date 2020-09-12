ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Friday a second round of rental assistance funding to support residents struggling to pay rent amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An additional $800,000 in CARES Act funds will build on the nearly $1.6 million provided for rental assistance by the Ball administration earlier this year.
Ball also announced a $60,000 grant to Maryland Legal Aid to provide legal support for residents facing eviction earlier this month.
For more information on how to apply for rental assistance funding, click here.
