CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Decrease; Case Total Surpasses 115K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMTo Be Announced
    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland News, rental assistance, Talkers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Friday a second round of rental assistance funding to support residents struggling to pay rent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An additional $800,000 in CARES Act funds will build on the nearly $1.6 million provided for rental assistance by the Ball administration earlier this year.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Ball also announced a $60,000 grant to Maryland Legal Aid to provide legal support for residents facing eviction earlier this month.

For more information on how to apply for rental assistance funding, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply