BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s finally here. The Ravens begin their 2020 Regular Season against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens have racked up four consecutive wins on kickoff weekend, and John Harbaugh has one of the best records on kickoff weekend among active head coaches in the league. He is 9-3, second to Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Although the Browns won just six games and finished third in the AFC North last year, Harbaugh said a win isn’t going to come easy.

“It’s exciting, we’re looking forward to it,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a rivalry game. We’ve had many knock out, drag-out football brawls with this team and this organization, so we know what’s at stake. We know it’s an AFC North game and we know what kind of games those generally are and it’s the opener with the unknowns.”

In 12 season-open games under Harbaugh, Baltimore has scored 28.3 points per game, which ranks third-best in the NFL during that span. Also during the Harbaugh era on kickoff weekend, the Ravens have outscored opponents 339-174, racking up the league’s best points per game differential.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens have allowed an NFL-low 14.5 points per game in season openers during the Harbaugh era. Baltimore’s defense has also permitted a league-low 249.6 yards per game in 12 season openers under Harbaugh.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, who will make his Ravens debut, said he is “happy to be playing for Harbaugh.”

“He’s a great coach,” Campbell said. “He’s all about just information, communication. He’s passionate about the game of football and he listens to the players. I think he’s a great coach, and I’m happy to be playing for him.”

Campbell added that, for the Ravens to be victorious, they need to stop the Browns rushing attack led by Nick Chubb.

“We have our hands full, but I do think that this is a game where you have to stop the run,” Campbell said. “They’re a great running team… they’re a great team, it’s a very talented team. We have our hands full, but I think we’re ready for the challenge.”

"This is a game where you have to stop the run." @CalaisCampbell pic.twitter.com/CrOyfmoHXD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2020

After their season opener with the Browns, the Ravens will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 2 of the Regular Season.

