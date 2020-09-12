Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in the stomach overnight in north Baltimore.
Police were called to Cold Spring Lane at the Jones Falls Expressway just after midnight for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Northern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.