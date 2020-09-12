BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after one woman was killed and another woman was injured in a double shooting in northeast Baltimore on Saturday evening.
Police were called to the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a SpotShotter alert.
When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. The first victim died from her injuries at the hospital. The second victim is being treated for her injuries.
A person of interest was taken into custody shortly after the shooting occurred.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.