Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight double shooting in west Baltimore.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. North Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injures.
A 30-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting. She was taken to an area hospital where her current condition is unknown.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investing this incident and urge anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.