CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Down, State Tops 116K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMPBR Bullriding
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured overnight Sunday.

Officers were called at around 12:24 a.m. to the 700 block of N. Montford Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply