BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured overnight Sunday.
Officers were called at around 12:24 a.m. to the 700 block of N. Montford Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.