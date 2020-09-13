BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man in connection to a double homicide that happened Saturday evening in Northeast Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace for a report of a shooting at around 6:36 p.m.
When officers arrived they found two women had been shot. While investigating, they learned the suspect responsible for the shooting was inside a home in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace.
The suspect called 911 to report the shooting and then surrendered to police a short time later.
Both women were taken to hospitals where they died from their injuries. The first victim is a 46-year-old woman and the second is a 23-year-old woman.
Investigators believe both victims were outside when the suspect, identified as Dandre Woods-Bethel exited his home, shot the victims, and then went back inside of his home to call 911.
Dandre Woods-Bethel will be charged with murder, assault, and various handgun related charges.