BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This past week in September has left at least 47 shot throughout the city leaving 12 dead since last Sunday, according to Baltimore police.

Saturday evening in northeast Baltimore, officers arrived to find two women suffering from gunshot wounds. A suspect surrendered moments later.

Detectives arrested 24-year-old Dandre Woods-Bethel, now he is facing murder, assault and weapons charges.

The victims- a 46-year-old and 23-year-old, both died from their injuries.

It’s the latest in a string of shootings in Baltimore, 47 people were shot and 12 dead all within one week.

On Friday, a 14-year-old was shot in the Coldstream-Homestead Montebello community, pronounced dead at the hospital- police found a gun on the victim.

“It makes me sad,” said Mark Washington, with Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Community Corp.

Washington wrote a letter to the police asking for help.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but the loss of a child to the violence of the streets of Baltimore is…a call to our community to try and redouble and triple our efforts to do more,” He said.

Others injured include a 26-year-old shot in his back, an 18-year-old shot in his stomach and a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

And on the 1700 block of West North Avenue Saturday morning, two shooting victims- one man dead and a 30-year-old woman being treated at the hospital.

The week started off violent during Labor Day weekend.

Baltimore City’s police union tweeted Tuesday-saying “The police department is still 500 officers short, leaving little time for proactive policing.”

“The fact that it happens far too often in Baltimore City suggests that we as a community, as a city, are not doing enough,” Washington said.