PERRY HALL, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday afternoon in Baltimore County.
Kaniya Ionna Mills is missing from the unit block of Sylvanhurst Court in Perry Hall.
Police said she suffers emotional distress.
#MISSING: Kaniya Ionna Mills (13) 5’1, 115 lbs wearing red scarf, white shirt w/neon sleeves, black/brown pants & brown hair in bun. Missing from the unit bock of Sylvanhurst Court, 21236. LS 9/13/20 at 1:45 pm. She suffers emotional distress. If seen, please call 911. #BCoPD ^RR pic.twitter.com/ahz9UCdee4
She is described as 5’1″, 115 lbs wearing a red scarf, white shirt with neon sleeves, black/brown pants and brown hair in a bun.
If you see her, call 911.