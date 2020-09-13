CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Down, State Tops 116K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PERRY HALL, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday afternoon in Baltimore County.

Kaniya Ionna Mills is missing from the unit block of Sylvanhurst Court in Perry Hall.

Police said she suffers emotional distress.

She is described as 5’1″, 115 lbs wearing a red scarf, white shirt with neon sleeves, black/brown pants and brown hair in a bun.

If you see her, call 911.

