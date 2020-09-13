BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Football is back in Baltimore and some Ravens players used the national spotlight to demonstrate against police brutality against people of color by kneeling during the national anthem.
Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, many players on both teams knelt during the national anthem.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said the team respects the players’ right to protest peacefully.
“We respect and support our players’ right to protest peacefully. This was a demonstration for justice and equality for all Americans. These are core values we can all support.
This was not a protest against our country, the military or the flag. Our players remain dedicated to uplifting their communities and making America better. They have proven this through substantive action. They are committed to using their platform to drive positive change, and we support their efforts.”
Students from the Cardinal Shehan School, who went viral for their performance of Andra Day’s song “Rise Up,” sang the national anthem before the game.