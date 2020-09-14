Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Councilman Andrew Pruski tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, his office said in a statement Monday.
Pruski said he had been asymptomatic but decided to get tested anyway.
“Immediately after receiving the positive COVID result, I have self quarantined from both my family and the public, per the Maryland Department of Health protocol,” he said in the statement. “I have also worked closely with the Maryland and Anne Arundel County Departments of Health to contact anyone who has been around me over the past two weeks.”
The councilman also asked for the public to respect his and his family’s privacy and encouraged others to get tested.