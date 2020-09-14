BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man wanted in the murder of 28-year-old Mason Moldoven, who was found dead inside a plastic container behind a Baltimore home, was arrested after a high-speed chase in Georgia.
Timothy Callanan, 26, was arrested on September 12 by McIntosh County Sheriffs Office deputies after a high-speed pursuit along Highway 95. There was an outstanding arrest warrant for Callanan charging him with murder.
Members of the Baltimore Police Warrant Apprehension Taskforce and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked Callanan to Georgia.
He’s suspected in the murder of Moldoven, who was found dead behind a home in the 1100 block of Gorsuch Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on September 3, 2020. Her body was found inside a plastic container.
Callanan was transported to a detention facility in Georgia where he is currently waiting for extradition back to Maryland.