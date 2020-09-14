CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat, 536 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state reports 536 new coronavirus cases as of Monday morning as hospitalizations are flat.

There are now 116,646 cases in Maryland, with only one new death reported according to state data.

Hospitalizations went down by four to 347 with 90 in ICUs- up by one, but remain flat overall.

The state positivity rate is down, now at 3.54 percent

In total, the state has conducted 2,226,655 tests, with 1,348,217 testing negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 424 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,191 (229) 11*
Baltimore City 15,299 (455) 18*
Baltimore County 16,797 (589) 23*
Calvert 874 (27) 1*
Caroline 609 (3)
Carroll 1,863 (120) 3*
Cecil 918 (30) 1*
Charles 2,591 (93) 2*
Dorchester 530 (9)
Frederick 3,756 (121) 7*
Garrett 68 (1)
Harford 2,834 (71) 4*
Howard 4,787 (113) 6*
Kent 291 (22) 2*
Montgomery 21,281 (794) 40*
Prince George’s 27,760 (790) 23*
Queen Anne’s 612 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,197 (57)
Somerset 220 (4)
Talbot 512 (5)
Washington 1,506 (35)
Wicomico 1,778 (48)
Worcester 948 (25) 1*
Data not available (8)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,291
10-19 9,288 (2)
20-29 21,693 (23) 1*
30-39 21,279 (47) 6*
40-49 18,926 (119) 3*
50-59 17,067 (300) 16*
60-69 11,491 (604) 13*
70-79 6,916 (921) 27*
80+ 5,695 (1,678) 77*
Data not available (2)
Female 61,657 (1,813) 75*
Male 54,989 (1,883) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 37,280 (1,514) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,222 (136) 6*
White (NH) 28,441 (1,567) 71*
Hispanic 25,766 (430) 11*
Other (NH) 5,402 (40)
Data not available 17,535 (9)

