ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state reports 536 new coronavirus cases as of Monday morning as hospitalizations are flat.
There are now 116,646 cases in Maryland, with only one new death reported according to state data.
Hospitalizations went down by four to 347 with 90 in ICUs- up by one, but remain flat overall.
The state positivity rate is down, now at 3.54 percent
In total, the state has conducted 2,226,655 tests, with 1,348,217 testing negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|424
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,191
|(229)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|15,299
|(455)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|16,797
|(589)
|23*
|Calvert
|874
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|609
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,863
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|918
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,591
|(93)
|2*
|Dorchester
|530
|(9)
|Frederick
|3,756
|(121)
|7*
|Garrett
|68
|(1)
|Harford
|2,834
|(71)
|4*
|Howard
|4,787
|(113)
|6*
|Kent
|291
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|21,281
|(794)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|27,760
|(790)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|612
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,197
|(57)
|Somerset
|220
|(4)
|Talbot
|512
|(5)
|Washington
|1,506
|(35)
|Wicomico
|1,778
|(48)
|Worcester
|948
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(8)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,291
|10-19
|9,288
|(2)
|20-29
|21,693
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,279
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|18,926
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|17,067
|(300)
|16*
|60-69
|11,491
|(604)
|13*
|70-79
|6,916
|(921)
|27*
|80+
|5,695
|(1,678)
|77*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|61,657
|(1,813)
|75*
|Male
|54,989
|(1,883)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|37,280
|(1,514)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,222
|(136)
|6*
|White (NH)
|28,441
|(1,567)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,766
|(430)
|11*
|Other (NH)
|5,402
|(40)
|Data not available
|17,535
|(9)