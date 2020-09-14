BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is awarding $18,000 to help the school year go a little more smoothly for some students in Maryland.
The grant will go to seven nonprofits, including the Baltimore Museum Industry, the Brow Memorial Tutoring Program and the William S. Baer School Partnership Board.
“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”
This will help over 4,400 students this school year, the foundation said. A complete list of the recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org