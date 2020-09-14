BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has created an emergency discount program to help those struggling to pay their water bills due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible residents will qualify for a 43 percent discount on water and sewage usage charges as well as no late fees and no shut-offs.
Get the info and apply for the Emergency Covid-19 Water Discount Program. pic.twitter.com/w3opSnCgVF
— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) September 14, 2020
To qualify, residents need to be the water bill account holder and approved for unemployment since March 18.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The program will run until December 31 or 90 days after a state of emergency expires, whichever comes first.
To learn more, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.