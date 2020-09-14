CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat, 536 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Department of Public Works, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers, water bill, water bill discount

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has created an emergency discount program to help those struggling to pay their water bills due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible residents will qualify for a 43 percent discount on water and sewage usage charges as well as no late fees and no shut-offs.

To qualify, residents need to be the water bill account holder and approved for unemployment since March 18.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The program will run until December 31 or 90 days after a state of emergency expires, whichever comes first.

To learn more, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply