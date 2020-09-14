BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University moved up one spot to a three-way tie for the ninth-best university in the United States in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 rankings.
The rankings put Hopkins at ninth, tied with the California Institute of Technology and Northwestern University. Hopkins had come in at number ten in four of the past five years, the university said.
#GoHop! JHU has been recognized once again as one of the nation's top universities, moving up to #9 in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings. https://t.co/ky3JzY8Dut
— Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) September 14, 2020
The University of Maryland College Park tied for 58th in the 2021 rankings, while the University of Maryland Baltimore County tied for 160th and Towson University tied for 196th.
Topping the list was Princeton, followed by Harvard, Columbia, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale.