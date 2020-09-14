CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat, 536 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University moved up one spot to a three-way tie for the ninth-best university in the United States in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 rankings.

The rankings put Hopkins at ninth, tied with the California Institute of Technology and Northwestern University. Hopkins had come in at number ten in four of the past five years, the university said.

The University of Maryland College Park tied for 58th in the 2021 rankings, while the University of Maryland Baltimore County tied for 160th and Towson University tied for 196th.

Topping the list was Princeton, followed by Harvard, Columbia, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale.

