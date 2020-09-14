ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections says a postcard mailed to residents by the USPS has inconsistent information on the upcoming 2020 general election.

According to state election officials, the U.S. Postal Service notified them last week they were mailing postcards to the public regarding vote by mail options. They first learned of and saw the postcards on Sept. 11 after it was mailed.

“Portions of the postcard message are inconsistent with Maryland vote by mail guidelines. For instance, do not wait until 15 days before Election Day, November 3, to request a mail-in ballot,” said the state in a press release. “A voter’s request for a mail-in ballot in Maryland must be received by their local board of elections no later than October 20. If you request a ballot by mail, plan to mail your ballot application by October 15 to ensure that it will be delivered by October 20. There is no need to wait. Submit your application for a mail-in ballot at your earliest convenience.”

Officials also said no postage is required to return a ballot that the voter received via mail.

“If you choose to have the mail-in ballot mailed to you, it will come with a pre-paid postage return envelope,” said the state. “If you choose to have your ballot emailed to you, you will need to print your ballot and pay the postage to return it.”

Finally, the state election board reminds people to take their ballots to the drop boxes in the county where you live.

The locations of the ballot drop off boxes will be posted at elections.maryland.gov/2020 soon and will be included with mail-in ballot packets.