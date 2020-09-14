Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo wants you to channel your inner cheetah!
The zoo is holding its annual 8K, but like everything else nowadays, it’s a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s going virtual.
The Home Habitat 8K allows people to walk or run on their own time.
It’s $50 to enter and participants get a hoodie and a park ticket.
All the money goes back to the zoo’s mission to care for the animals.
