BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon continues to expand its operations in Baltimore and they are now hiring for an additional 4,400 jobs in the area.
“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and air hubs,” said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. “We are proud to be hiring 100,000 new associates with pay of $15 per hour or more across those buildings and in our network.”
“Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety. Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we’re providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners,” Clark said.
Amazon employees start with a wage at $15 and the company is also offering sign-on bonuses of up to $500.
You can apply for the openings here: amazon.com/apply