HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An off-duty Hyattsville police officer was indicted by a Howard County grand jury on September 2 on seven counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence.
The charges stem from a July 13 incident that happened at 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.
The grand jury alleges that Private First Class Mitchell Joseph Lowery, 29, got into an argument with a group of teenagers at the apartment complex’s pool that day.
They say during the argument, Lowery brandished a handgun to the teenagers.
Howard County authorities told Hyattsville Police that they were investigating an alleged assault involving PFC Lowery. The department immediately suspended Lowery.
An initial hearing for Lowery is scheduled in Howard County Circuit Court on October 16.