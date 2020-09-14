CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat, 536 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Body Recovery, College Park, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Talkers

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A man drowned late Sunday night in College Park, officials said Monday morning.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS crews learned about a possible drowning at around 11:02 p.m. at Lake Artemsia in the 8200 block of 55th Ave in College Park.

Credit: Prince George’s County Fire/EMS

The first responders learned a man had gotten into the water and did not resurface. The man was last seen at 9:45 p.m.

After searching for several hours, the man was found by divers and evaluated by medics on scene- but was pronounced dead.

Around 25 people searched for more than three hours at the lake.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply