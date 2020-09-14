Comments
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A man drowned late Sunday night in College Park, officials said Monday morning.
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS crews learned about a possible drowning at around 11:02 p.m. at Lake Artemsia in the 8200 block of 55th Ave in College Park.
The first responders learned a man had gotten into the water and did not resurface. The man was last seen at 9:45 p.m.
After searching for several hours, the man was found by divers and evaluated by medics on scene- but was pronounced dead.
Around 25 people searched for more than three hours at the lake.