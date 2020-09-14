BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you noticed something smoky in the skies over Baltimore Monday, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you.
Smoke from the wildfires raging up and down the West Coast has now made it all the way across the country to the East Coast.
The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, tweeted the smoke also led to some changes to the way the sunset appeared in the sky.
We're getting some questions and comments about the sunset this evening. Yes, the smoke is responsible for the way the Sun is appearing as it goes down. Feel free to share your pictures! https://t.co/izVRuluKol
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 14, 2020
The thin layer of smoke was roughly 30,000 feet in the air Monday evening as it passed above Baltimore.
The fires burning in California alone have scorched more than 3.2 million acres, a larger area than the state of Connecticut, CBS San Francisco reports.
