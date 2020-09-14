CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat, 536 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Expand the Ballot Coalition announced Monday morning a statewide campaign to have voting materials sent to every local jail in Maryland.

“Individuals, sitting in our prisons in jail who are pre-trial, not yet convicted of anything, are individuals who are sitting in our jails with misdemeanor convictions- these are individuals who are eligible to vote,” a representative from the coalition sent Monday.

It’s an education effort to remind Marylanders that people who are not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction do have the right to vote

