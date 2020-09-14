TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — The Towson District courthouse will reopen on Tuesday, October 13 after a nine-month closure due to HVAC repairs.

The renovation was originally only set to last six months. It was delayed however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The courthouse had temporarily moved its operations to the new Catonsville District courthouse in January 2020. Judges and judiciary staff will now move back to the Towson building, county officials said Monday.

On October 19, 2020, the old Catonsville District courthouse will relocate to the new Catonsville District courthouse located at 1 Rolling Cross Road in the Rolling Cross Road Professional Park.

The old building will close permanently and all judges and Judiciary employees will relocate to the new Catonsville District courthouse in the Rolling Cross Road Professional Park.

“This has been an extraordinary year for judges, employees, and the public as they worked through District courthouse building moves in northern and western Baltimore County,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “We were fortunate to be able to provide continuous and seamless service throughout Baltimore County as we made much-needed repairs at the Towson District courthouse and transitioned the older Walker Avenue location to a newly built District Court complex just a few miles away within Catonsville. I am grateful to all of the hardworking Judiciary staff and judges who worked hard to provide continuity of court services during this challenging time.”

Anyone visiting the courthouse must wear a mask or face covering and submit to a written or verbal questionnaire regarding whether or not they are experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms, as well as a contactless thermometer temperature check.

“We are fortunate to have such dedicated judges and staff at the Towson District courthouse and the Catonsville District courthouse,” said Baltimore County District Court Administrative Judge Dorothy Wilson. “Everyone has exhibited a spirit of caring and cooperation and has played a critical role to ensure court users experienced no disruption in critical court services.”

Baltimore County has three District Court locations (Catonsville, Essex, and Towson):

The new Catonsville District courthouse located at 1 Rolling Cross Road in Catonsville;

The Essex District courthouse located at 8914 Kelso Drive in Essex; and

The Towson District courthouse located at 120 E. Chesapeake Avenue in Towson.

Between 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, commissioner services will be available only at the Essex District courthouse or the new Catonsville district courthouse (1 Rolling Cross Road).

From 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, to Monday, October 19, 2020, at 7 a.m., commissioner services will continue be available at the Essex, Towson, and the new Catonsville District courthouses.

Commissioner services include applications for public defender, petitions for domestic violence or peace orders, extreme risk protective orders, applications for charges, posting of bail, or any other matter for which a commissioner is needed.

Starting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, these commissioner services will be available at the Towson District Court.