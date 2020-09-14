COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police have charged a 20-year-old man in the assault of an elderly woman on a Columbia walking trail last week.
Traquan Malik Waller is charged in an arrest warrant with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.
He is currently hospitalized on an unrelated issue and will be detained at the facility until he can be discharged and taken to booking.
80-Year-Old Woman Assaulted On Morning Walk In Columbia; Police Searching For Suspect
The woman was on a morning walk on September 9 when a man came up behind her, stabbed her in the neck and fled.
She was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and later released.
Through investigation, police identified Waller as the suspect in the attack.
Waller’s clothing matched the suspect description and police found a knife at the scene.
Detectives said they believe this was a random act with no motive for the attack. Waller did not say anything to the victim or take anything from her.