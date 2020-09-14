BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Millions of birds are expected to take to the skies over Maryland Monday night as part of their annual migration, the Maryland Department of the Environment said.
The agency tweeted 4.1 million birds could fly over the state Monday night alone.
They asked Marylanders to turn off their lights “to make the birds’ journey a little easier.”
4.1 million birds are forecast to pass over Maryland tonight! Please consider turning off outside lights tonight to make the birds’ journey a little easier. For more information visit: https://t.co/OrgMnWkd5m#birdmigration #lightsout #birdsinflight pic.twitter.com/C9DliWblcG
— MD Environment (@MDEnvironment) September 14, 2020
The website BirdCast predicts more than 400 million birds will take flight Monday night across the lower 48 United States.