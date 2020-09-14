Johns Hopkins' East Baltimore COVID-19 Food Access Initiative Marks 2 Million Meals DistributedA program created to help Baltimoreans amid the coronavirus pandemic is marking a milestone: more than two million meals distributed to those in need.

Maryland Paralympian Tatyana McFadden Featured In Netflix's 'Rising Phoenix'The power of sport and human spirit. A new Netflix documentary "Rising Phoenix" explains the history of the paralympic games and follows the journeys of nine elite athletes including Maryland's Tatyana McFadden -- "the fastest woman in the world."

Here's When Marylanders Could See The Leaves Begin To Change ColorsA new fall foliage map shows when Marylanders can expect to see the leaves change this year.

Boardwalk Fries Opening New Perry Hall LocationDo you love boardwalk fries but don't want to make the trip to Ocean City? Here's some good news.

Maryland's Lyon Rum In The Running To Be Crowned Best US Craft Rum DistilleryA Maryland business is in the running to be crowned the best craft rum distillery in the United States.

Private Dinner Aims To Provide Relief, Distraction For Victims Of Deadly Baltimore Gas ExplosionNearly four weeks after a deadly explosion leveled homes and killed two people in northwest Baltimore, community members held a private dinner for victims and survivors.