COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — As cases spike across the U.S. on college campuses, the University of Maryland College Park is bringing students back.
Students returned for in-person classes Monday. This includes labs and graduate-level classes.
This comes as cases nearly triple in one week to 2.7 percent. Some students said they feel it’s too soon.
The University’s president calls the plan “a cautious phased in” approach, with just 15 percent of undergrad classes resuming.
The Baltimore campus is currently doing virtual learning.
