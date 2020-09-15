BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police announced the indictment of the drug trafficking organization known as “Showtime” on Tuesday.
The organization was operating out of the back alley of 2400 Brentwood and Greenmount Avenues in East Baltimore, police said.
Ten of the members are criminally charged for multiple drug offenses and handgun related crimes.
The organization, led by Avon Winchester and David Harrison, includes; Nathan Hickson, Ronnie Hall, Thelonius Monk, Martray McNair, Dequan King, Antwan Hopkins, T’Shon Butler and John Hancock.
The group was distributing quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and other controlled dangerous substances in and around the area of the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue.
The investigation resulted in the sale of nearly 2,000 suspected fentanyl gel caps, dozens of vials of cocaine, and an unregistered handgun to undercover investigators by the “Showtime” members.
“The Baltimore Police Department continues to focus on targeted enforcement of those involved in illegal drug distribution and other illegal activities in our city. This case is a great example of law enforcement partners working collaboratively to help make Baltimore a safer city,” said BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison. “Drug trafficking not only fuels violence in our city, but further victimizes the vulnerable demographic of substance abusers, who have lost their lives at an alarming rate due to overdoses.”
Five of the suspects, Avon Winchester, David Harrison, Ronnie Hall, Nathan Hickson and Antwan Hopkins are in custody. The other five still have outstanding warrants for their arrests.
Meanwhile, Marilyn Mosby inks up her nolle pros stamp. Sad.